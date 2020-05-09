The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 03: The Unintended Consequences

Dear readers,





Thank you for liking the second episode as well. I am glad to present you the third episode of the podcast. In this episode, I share several interesting case studies of unintended consequences based on real events from around the world. I have shared stories from colonial India, Mao's China, Mexico, USA, and Nepal. I hope you will like this episode too. Please listen to it and share with your friends. You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.







You can listen to the third episode here:











