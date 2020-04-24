The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 02: There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

Dear readers,

Thank you for your overwhelming response to the first episode of my podcast. I am so glad that you liked it. The second episode is available now. In this episode, I talk about the concept of opportunity cost or what the economists call "There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."I hope you will like this episode too. Please listen to it and share with your friends. You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.







You can listen to the second episode here:











