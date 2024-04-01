Equality or Enough for Everyone? A Review of Eamonn Butler’s “An Introduction to Economic Inequality”

[This review was originally published in www.nepallivetoday.com on March 14, 2024]

Our public discourse is dominated by the agenda of economic inequality. The myriad of social and economic challenges plaguing our society are attributed to economic inequality, ostensibly stemming from capitalism and free markets. From poverty to pollution, from disparities in educational outcomes to youth unemployment, prevalent economic inequality is touted as the root cause. If only we had economic equality, we wouldn’t have half these problems, we are told. In Nepal, a country which as per its constitution is a socialism-oriented country, attaining equality in all facets of life is entrenched as our primary societal aim. Moreover, the sacrosanctity and desirability of equality are taken for granted. Equality is not just seen as a desirable state in itself, but also as a means to achieve other desirable goals such as development and happiness.







In such a scenario, it feels borderline immoral to criticize equality or even question the pursuit of it. And that’s precisely what Eamonn Butler has attempted to do in his book “An Introduction to Economic Inequality”. In this short introductory text, Butler lays out the multifaceted nature of economic inequality and manages to question and counter all the major assumptions and arguments made in the current bandwagon for the pursuit of economic equality. He meticulously dissects the major arguments made in favor of economic equality, providing a thorough critique, and offering insightful counterpoints. Butler’s book is an important reminder that if we allow the popularity of an idea to overshadow its merit, we not only have a poor understanding of it but also risk disastrous consequences from our misguided efforts. As the readers reach the end of the book, they will undoubtedly gain a deeper, more nuanced understanding of economic inequality and our endeavours to overcome it.







Butler begins the book by questioning the narrative itself – the veracity of the claims made about the prevalence and severity of economic inequality in the world. The shocking statistics on economic inequality we so frequently hear in the popular media are misleading, to say the least. Butler points out that these claims are based on pre-tax incomes which are taxed much higher than the poor segment of the population and do not include the state-sponsored benefits that are mainly utilized by the poor. What people get to consume ultimately is much more equal, he argues.







A more compelling argument he makes is the fact that people’s economic status changes over their lifetime. People in general get wealthier as they progress through life and accumulate more savings and investments. He argues that inequality statistics usually present a panoramic snapshot and do not represent the full picture. Therefore, it would be unfair to economically compare the people at different stages of life. Furthermore, economic indicators often fail to encompass the multitude of factors that contribute to overall quality of life, nor do they adequately capture the crucial influence of individuals’ preferences on their income levels. It is not uncommon to find people who opt for economically less rewarding jobs in favor of more leisure time or more flexibility. Neither is it rare to find people who sacrifice these other rewards in life in pursuit of higher earnings. Some people prioritize immediate higher earnings, forgoing future opportunities for higher income (e.g. those who forgo college) whereas others would rather sacrifice present earnings to ensure higher future earnings (e.g. individuals who go to college or acquire training). To put it succinctly, people make different choices based on their preferences, which has a bearing on their income level. The equality advocates seldom acknowledge this factor.







Butler then goes on to question the accuracy of income measurements including the Lorenz Curve and Gini Coefficient, noting their high sensitivity to outliers in the data. He also points out that ratios such as the Gini Coefficient and Palma Ratio do not provide a clear understanding of the precise nature of the inequalities within a country. He therefore reminds the readers that economists generally quote Gini Coefficients based on post-tax disposable income and warns them to be wary of activists quoting the pre-tax Gini Coefficients. Additionally, the wealth calculations, especially in the developed economies with welfare states, are distorted because they do not account for the value of state benefits and services, and these constitute a significant component of personal wealth.







Moreover, Butler delves into the question of inter-country inequality, highlighting that capital accumulation is a time-consuming and arduous process. He points out that today’s developed countries took more than two centuries of capital accumulation to reach their current status. Therefore, rather than trying to equalize countries, it is better to help the developing countries accelerate their capital-building process, he suggests. Along the way, Butler also responds to the French economist Thomas Piketty’s claim that economic inequality tends to increase over time, especially when the rate of return on capital exceeds the rate of economic growth, leading to a concentration of wealth among the already wealthy.







This idea, which was central to his widely popular book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, garnered significant attention upon its publication in 2013. Piketty argued in his book that it is only because of wars which dissipate the accumulated wealth that the capitalists have not been able to capture the world’s entire wealth. Butler counters this argument by emphasizing that managing and ensuring returns to capital is not an automatic process and the outcome of such an undertaking is far from certain.





