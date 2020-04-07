The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 01: Incentives Matter

Dear readers,

I am pleased to share with you that I have started a podcast of my own. Titled "The Nepali Economist", this podcast intends to promote economic thinking and generate interest in economics among its listeners. In this podcast, I will be discussing the basic principles of economics and their application in real life, various issues related to Nepalese economy, history of economic thought, and the world economy. I hope you will find it useful. Please listen to it and share with your friends. You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.







You can listen to the first episode here:











