Apr 7, 2020

The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 01: Incentives Matter

  April 07, 2020    

Dear readers,
I am pleased to share with you that I have started a podcast of my own. Titled "The Nepali Economist", this podcast intends to promote economic thinking and generate interest in economics among its listeners. In this podcast, I will be discussing the basic principles of economics and their application in real life, various issues related to Nepalese economy, history of economic thought, and the world economy. I hope you will find it useful. Please listen to it and share with your friends. You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.

You can listen to the first episode here:



