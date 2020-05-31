The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 04: The Law of Comparative Advantage

Dear readers,





Welcome to the fourth episode of The Nepali Economist. In this episode, I talk about the law of comparative advantage, how it was developed, and how it works. I think the law of comparative advantage is particularly relevant in the current times when self-sustainability is all the rage. I hope you will like this episode too. Please listen to it and share it with your friends. You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.







You can listen to the fourth episode here:











