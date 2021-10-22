The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 10: Where did the Poor's 9.3 Trillion Dollars Go?

Dear listeners,

"Where did the 9.3 trillion dollars of the world's poor go?"



This is the question I discuss in the tenth episode of the Nepali Economist and try to find an answer to it with the help of Peruvian economist Hernando De Soto once again whose work we had discussed in the last episode.







Happy listening!



Please do not forget to send me your feedback and comments. You can mail me at nepalieconomist (@) gmail.com to send your messages.

You can listen to the tenth episode here:



