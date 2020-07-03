Surath Giri's Blog

Welcome to my personal blog. I mostly write on entrepreneurship, economics, libertarianism, movies, and my travels.

Search This Blog

Jul 3, 2020

The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 06: Where Do Prices Come From?

  July 03, 2020    

Dear readers,

Welcome to the sixth episode of The Nepali Economist. Why are footballers or fashion models paid more than doctors and health workers? Why is life-saving water cheaper than diamonds? Who determines the prices of goods and services? Is it the seller or the buyer? What happens if we try to control prices?

I try to answer all these questions in this episode along with discussing the Diamond-Water paradox and real-life examples from Nepal. Happy Listening! You can send me your comment or feedback at nepalieconomist@gmail.com.

You can listen to the sixth episode here:



   /