How to Register a Company in Nepal?

Registering a business company in Nepal is not an easy process. In an attempt to make the process easier the Office of Company Registrar (OCR) made online company registration process mandatory in October 2013. As a result, Nepal has gone up three spots in the Doing Business Index (2014) ranking 105th among 189 global economies. But that does not mean, navigation of the bureaucratic processes and hassles has become easier. Following chart shows the company registration process in detail. I hope aspiring entrepreneurs in Nepal will find it useful. Please feel free to share the image among your friends and network.
Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?
59 minutes ago