Some Interesting Facts About Nepal

About a year ago, my company Onion Films Nepal had produced a video about some persistent myths/misperceptions surrounding Nepal and the facts. We had been able to find out some pretty interesting facts (beyond the usual facts that many of us know). The video was well-received with over a million views on differents platforms and websites. I am sharing the video here, just in case you haven't watched it already. If you like the video, please share it with your network.
