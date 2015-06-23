Story of an entrepreneur: Aashish Adhikari of Red Mud Coffee

Despite myriads of coffee shops and restaurants vying for customers' attention in Kathmandu valley, one coffee shop has been able to make a distinct name for itself in a short span of time. Red Mud coffee, established by Mr. Aashish Adhikari has quickly grown into two outlets and has been able to developed a loyal customer base. The company was also among the ten companies selected in the business acceleration program of Rockstart Impact and managed to be the first among them to receive an investment from a venture capitalist. How did Red Mud came into being? How did the idea originate and how did a wish turn into reality? Mr. Aashish Adhikari, the founder of the coffee chain shares the story of his entrepreneurial journey in this video below. (The video was taken during Uddhyami Junction organized by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) Nepal on April 9, 2015.) Enjoy!!
Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?
59 minutes ago