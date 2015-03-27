Story of an entrepreneur: Nischal Tiwari of CricNepal

Started in 2010 with very few resources and manpower, CricNepal today has grown into one of the most popular sports portal of Nepal. Visited by millions of Nepali cricket fans every year, the site is a popular destination for both domestic and international matches. In this video below, Mr. Tiwari shares about why and how he started CricNepal, how it has been doing and what are his plans for the portal in future. The video was taken during Uddhyami Junction, one of the regular programs of Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) - Nepal in which an entrepreneur shares about his or her entrepreneurial journey to students and aspiring young entrepreneurs. Enjoy!
