The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 07: The Value of Money

Dear readers,

After a long hiatus of almost four months, I am finally back with another episode of my podcast - the seventh episode. In this episode, I discuss the concepts of inflation and deflation and how they impact our lives. I also discuss the ways to shield ourselves from their adverse impacts. I have presented examples of hyperinflation of Zimbabwe and the deflation of Japan and explained why the prices of bitcoin is likely to keep rising.

Please check out the episode and let me know what you think. Also, please let me know what topics would you like to see covered in upcoming episodes. You can mail me at nepalieconomist (@) gmail.com to send your messages.

You can listen to the seventh episode here:



