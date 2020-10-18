Social Media and the "Perfect Lives": Podcast

Dear readers,

Global Shapers Kathmandu Hub of which I am a part of (Currently the curator) has started a new podcast on mental health and well-being. For the first episode, five of us gathered and discussed an unprecedented event in our lives - the pandemic and the lockdown. We discussed how our lockdown experience went and what lessons we learned? We talked about how there is a trend to present your life as perfect in social media and the pressure it is creating on us and what can be done about it.

Please do check out our first episode and let me know what you think.