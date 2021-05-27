The Nepali Economist Podcast: Episode 09: The Other Path to Prosperity

Dear listeners,

Sorry about the long, long gap after the eighth episode. I finally welcome you to the ninth episode of The Nepali Economist. In this episode, I bring you the story of Peruvian economist Hernando De Soto who sought an alternative path to prosperity for the poor people in Peru and then the rest of the world. How did De Soto find the alternative path and what impact did his findings have on the developing countries around the world? Listen to find out!

Please do not forget to send me your feedback and comments. You can mail me at nepalieconomist (@) gmail.com to send your messages.

You can listen to the ninth episode here:



